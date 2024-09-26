Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avantium Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:AVTXF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.29. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. Avantium has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$4.55.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

