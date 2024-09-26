Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avantium Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:AVTXF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.29. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. Avantium has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$4.55.
Avantium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- What is a Dividend King?
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.