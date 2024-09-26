Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 483.1%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 483.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 487,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,490. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
