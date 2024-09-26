Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Expands By 483.1%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 483.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 487,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,490. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

