Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

