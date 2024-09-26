D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $146,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in KBR by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

