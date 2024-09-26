Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Boosted by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud comprises 0.8% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blackbaud worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Blackbaud stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.15 and a beta of 1.02. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,376.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $569,407.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,019.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

