Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,492 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 0.3% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.56% of Apollo Global Management worth $373,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.