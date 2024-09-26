D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,905 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $124,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,852,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Natera by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Natera by 53.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,783,000 after buying an additional 334,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,324,409.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,921 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

