Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.87. The company has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

