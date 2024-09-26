The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,430,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295,483 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 0.5% of D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $504,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,466,904 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

