Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 87,391 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $130,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.