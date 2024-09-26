Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 87,391 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $130,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
