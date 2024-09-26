Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 7,335 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.