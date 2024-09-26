Dan L Duncan Foundation Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dan L Duncan Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 74.5% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

