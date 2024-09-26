Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $190.13 and last traded at $190.51. 11,414,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,151,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

