Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMC opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

