Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,401,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Outset Medical Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.52% and a negative net margin of 136.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

