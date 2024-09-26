Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $792,000 Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in WESCO International by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International stock opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

