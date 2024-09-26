Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Announces Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.3 %

CNXC opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $82,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

