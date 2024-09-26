Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 170,115 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,115 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Macy’s worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Macy’s by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $520,000. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 128,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Macy’s by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 495.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

