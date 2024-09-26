Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.01.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

