Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.01.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
