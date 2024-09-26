Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
