Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,095 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $138.52 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

