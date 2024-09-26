Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

