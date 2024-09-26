Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,535 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE J opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

