114,000 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 476.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

