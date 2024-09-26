PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 650.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,561 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Choreo LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.