Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.20 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $11,319,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.0 %

JKHY stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.