Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

JCI stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

