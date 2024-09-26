Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,315. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %

DBX stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

