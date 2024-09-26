Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Dropbox worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,666,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $60,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,315. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.4 %

DBX stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.