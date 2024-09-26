Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

SFM stock opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

