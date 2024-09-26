Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,056,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Allegion by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Allegion by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

Allegion stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $146.41.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

