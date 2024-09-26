Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

