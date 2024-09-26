Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $497,488,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,736,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $130.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $131.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APP shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

