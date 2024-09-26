Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,950 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.34% of Akero Therapeutics worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,030. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

