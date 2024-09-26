S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $513.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.51 and a 200 day moving average of $456.64. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.