Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $276.28 million and $28.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.45 or 0.04061757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00044477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,332,195 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

