Maiar DEX Price Up 7.5% This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $258,748.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000348 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,208.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

