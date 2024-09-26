Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $7.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00044477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

