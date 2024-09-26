Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

