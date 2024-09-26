Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,304,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2,858.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

GPCR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

