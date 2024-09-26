Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,514 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Block stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

