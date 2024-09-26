Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of Black Hills worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

