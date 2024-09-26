Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.65.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

