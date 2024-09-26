Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,073,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

