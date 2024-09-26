Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,761 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.