AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $9,074,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 287.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 103,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,753,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

