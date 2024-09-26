Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

