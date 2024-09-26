Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,867,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $217,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $297.52 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

