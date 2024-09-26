Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 209.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Everest Group worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $382.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

