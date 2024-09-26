Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of RL traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.10. 159,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,500. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $197.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

