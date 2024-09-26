Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 50,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,699. The firm has a market cap of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

